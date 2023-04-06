Bald eagle egg hatches at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The single bald eagle egg in the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant has hatched.

The baby was named USS6 because it's Irvin and Claire's sixth eaglet since 2020.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission gave U.S. Steel permission to set up a camera at the plant in West Mifflin a couple of years ago after Irvin and Claire began building their nest in 2019.

(Photo: PixCams)

Last year, one of the eagles at the plant was seriously injured when it fell out of the nest. The damaged feathers were replaced with donor flight feathers through a process called "imping," and the eagle, given the name Rosie the Riveter, learned how to fly again.

You can watch the eagles at U.S. Steel's plant 24/7 from two different angles online.

(Photo: PixCams)

Pittsburgh's other famous eagles in Hays have already hatched both their eaglets. You can always check up on them here.