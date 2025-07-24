Montour graduate recalls the moment the Pirates called his name "A complete surprise."

Screams of happiness rang out when the words were read during the MLB Draft.

"With the 383rd pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates select Dylan Mathiesen."

"We had no idea I was getting drafted until we saw it, and everyone went crazy," Mathiesen, the Pirates' 383rd overall pick, recalled. "We were just sitting around, looking at all the picks, and we just saw my name, and everyone went crazy. It was a complete surprise."

The Pittsburgh native and Montour High School grad was selected by his hometown club on day two of this past year's MLB Draft. It's a moment he and the community will remember forever.

"I mean, it's just amazing having everyone behind me," he said. "At JD's yesterday, I had so much support, everyone pulling for me, and it really means a lot."

Mathisen started his collegiate career at the DII level and then ended up at Liberty University, where he had a strong season last year, garnering attention from pro clubs.

Unfortunately, an injury got in the way.

"Went out for warmups, and it felt pretty bad," he recalled. "Then, I threw a slider and I felt a sharp strain, and threw the next pitch and hit the guy. I kind of knew what it was, and I didn't want it to be Tommy John, but now it is."

Mathisen was in the brace when he had his pre-draft visit with the Pirates in early June. He said he couldn't do anything physical, but the meeting went really well, and he stayed in contact.

Now that it's official, and he saw his name called by his boyhood team, he's getting back to work.

Mathisen said that he's heading down to the Complex League in Florida and will continue his rehab there. He also hopes to compete in Bradenton next fall.