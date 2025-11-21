Dad shot and killed by daughter's boyfriend, Duquesne police say

A father was shot and killed by his daughter's boyfriend in Duquesne on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the Hilltop Parkview Apartments on Duquesne Place Drive around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The assistant chief for the Duquesne Police Department said a 60-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument with his daughter's boyfriend, who was taken into custody. Police said the man was found dead at the scene.

Police did not provide more details surrounding the argument and shooting. The Allegheny County Police Department is leading the investigation. No other information was released on Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.