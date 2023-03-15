Watch CBS News
Local News

Duquesne Light to replace street lights with smart LEDs

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Light to replace street lights with smart LEDs
Duquesne Light to replace street lights with smart LEDs 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne Light is getting ready to start an extensive project where they'll be replacing all of their street lights with smart technology.

The Pittsburgh Business Times is reporting that the company will be replacing all of its street lights with smart technology.

This will be across 60,000 locations in Allegheny County and Beaver County.

Duquesne Light will also be putting in technology that'll help them manage the new system.

The process is expected to last at least four years.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 2:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.