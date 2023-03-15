Duquesne Light to replace street lights with smart LEDs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne Light is getting ready to start an extensive project where they'll be replacing all of their street lights with smart technology.
The Pittsburgh Business Times is reporting that the company will be replacing all of its street lights with smart technology.
This will be across 60,000 locations in Allegheny County and Beaver County.
Duquesne Light will also be putting in technology that'll help them manage the new system.
The process is expected to last at least four years.
