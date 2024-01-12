Watch CBS News
Local News

Duquesne Light monitoring windy conditions, ready to respond to outages this weekend

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne Light monitoring windy conditions this weekend
Duquesne Light monitoring windy conditions this weekend 01:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Power company crews can't catch a break this week in the Pittsburgh area.  

Days after one round of strong winds, here comes another; this time with bitterly cold air.

"We're expecting that there might be a little bit more damage with this storm," said Hollie Geitner, Duquesne Light's communications director, on Friday.

Duquesne Light has boosted staffing, with crews working 16-hour shifts for the storm.

"We've got folks staffed up to handle an influx of calls in the operation center and with customer service, in addition to those who are out in the field making the repairs and doing the inspections," Geitner said.

Crews restored about 5,000 outages just a few days ago and now crews are back out in extreme and challenging conditions.

"There could be delays because if there are sustained winds, then that could impact our ability to get up and do those repairs in the bucket trucks," Geitner said.

How does Duquesne Light get the power back on during storms 02:40

Duquesne Light revamped its operations center, and Geitner said it's now open with a state-of-the-art digital map of the service territory.

Crews have more enhancements to complete, but Geitner expects they will have even better and quicker storm response in several months.

"There's a lot of work we're doing with the technical side. So, eventually, our customers will be notified if they have given us their information for email or text, they'll be notified when there's an outage in their area," she said.

Geitner said to charge your phones and electronic devices now just in case you lose power later. Be prepared to use an alternate source of heat, she added. 

"We are on it if you are out of power. Rest assured we are working very hard," Geitner said.

Make sure to report your outage on your power company's website. That's the quickest way to let them know.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.