Retired Duquesne Light employee charged with harassment for sending more than 200 emails to management

A retired Duquesne Light worker is facing multiple charges of harassment after allegedly sending threatening emails to management.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Stephen Neal of Sharpsburg is facing six charges of harassment. Neal retired from Duquesne Light in March of this year.

Neal has been receiving a monthly disability benefit following his retirement, which was offered by his union and managed by a third party. That benefit was reportedly ended in July, and Neal blamed Duquesne Light for it.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, Lincoln Financial Group suspended Neal's benefits after his doctor failed to provide the insurance company with documentation of disability or a treatment plan.

Since July, according to the criminal complaint, Neal has allegedly sent more than 200 harassing and threatening emails to Duquesne Light's management.

"It's pure evil how we kill our own people and high titles they can do unjust (sic) without any consequences and think they are going to get away with it? I think the corrupt union and mismanagement of LBTQ discrimination won't win," one of the emails read.

Duquesne Light told police that they had given him directions on whom to speak to about the ending of his benefits, and that they have no control over the decision.

Despite being told the company was not responsible and requesting that he stop sending them emails, he continued. This led Duquesne Light to screen each email and request a professional threat assessment.

On Wednesday, Neal was charged with six counts of harassment.