Pittsburgh-area mom and grandma charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC chocolate bar

A Pittsburgh-area mom and grandma are facing charges after police said a 2-year-old overdosed on a chocolate bar that contained THC.

According to court paperwork, 29-year-old Justice Coleman and 50-year-old Rosa Coleman were charged with endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts after the girl went to the hospital on April 27.

Duquesne police said when they got to the hospital and talked to the women, Justice Coleman said her daughter used a stool to climb up onto a dresser and grab a candy bar that had THC in it. She said she'd gotten the chocolate bar as a gift and had forgotten about it. She told police that her daughter started acting strangely after eating it.

After executing a search warrant at the home on Crawford Avenue, police said they found that marijuana was "left out and easily discovered" throughout the house, where a boy was also living. In the room that Justice Coleman and the boy shared, police said there was "paraphernalia/suspected marijuana view in plain view."

"I also discovered a bin of candy, as well as a step stool leading up to a 'make up' desk with openly displayed paraphernalia, including a rolling tray with suspected marijuana on it," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Police said a doctor diagnosed the 2-year-old with a seizure and THC overdose. She was eventually cleared to go home.

Rosa Coleman was also charged with tampering with evidence after police said she refused to hand over the candy bar wrapper as evidence to officers.