2-year-old boy shot in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A chid was shot in Duquesne on Friday night.

Allegheny County police said officials were called to North 3rd Street for a shooting around 9 p.m. First responders found a 2-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen. He was being held by his mother when officials arrived.

Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police do not know who fired the shots, but they do not believe it was a drive-by shooting.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.