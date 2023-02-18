Watch CBS News
2-year-old boy shot in Duquesne

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A chid was shot in Duquesne on Friday night.

Allegheny County police said officials were called to North 3rd Street for a shooting around 9 p.m. First responders found a 2-year-old boy who was shot in the abdomen. He was being held by his mother when officials arrived. 

Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

At this time, police do not know who fired the shots, but they do not believe it was a drive-by shooting.

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 10:51 PM

