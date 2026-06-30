Dump truck backing down road falls into hole in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood

Neighbors in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood, at the intersection of Boggs Avenue and Muskego Way, were woken up Tuesday after they say a dump truck carrying stone or gravel was backing down a steep hill and got stuck on its side after falling into a hole.

Neighbors say the hole was about 10 to 15 feet deep and was formed from ongoing construction by the water department.

As of Tuesday morning, asphalt has been placed, and construction equipment remains at the location for what neighbors say has been days' worth of work for a water break.

Max Kelley was in the neighboring house to the scene; he says he and his girlfriend were renting an Airbnb for a few days while visiting from Rochester, New York.

"Just constant clanking and banging, vibrating sounds, and the house shaking, and we're like, 'Ugh, whatever,'" said Max Kelley.

Neighbors say the hole was about 10 to 15 feet deep and was formed from ongoing construction by the water department. KDKA-TV

While Kelley says they have had some water issues over the past few days and knew construction was going on, they had no idea a truck would fall over.

"Yeah, I had no idea what was going on outside the window," said Kelley.

Just down the street, another neighbor recounted his night.

"I walked out and looked up the hill and said, 'I guess I am not going to work tonight,'" said neighbor Michael Jones. "You see how sheer that is if you're coming down backwards with a lot of gravel, that's a lot of weight."

Jones says he is very thankful that no one got hurt, and luckily, the hole stopped the truck from plowing into nearby homes.

"I said, 'Wow, it could've been a lot worse if he didn't hit that hole.' I was wondering, 'Man, would it have gone through my house while I was sleeping?' Who knows where that truck could've went the way it came down," said Jones.

Pittsburgh Water said in a statement to KDKA-TV that they are "taking this event seriously" as they "work to understand what happened and how to prevent similar incidents in the future."

The organization confirmed that no one was injured and water service was restored to that area around 11 p.m. Monday.