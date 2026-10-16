19-year-old was driving drunk and high in crash that killed 17-year-old, Pennsylvania police say

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she was driving drunk, high and without a license when she crashed, killing another teenager in Cambria County.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on April 4, Pennsylvania State Police said 19-year-old Abigail Socie was driving on Beaver Valley Road in Clearfield Township when she failed to negotiate a curve and crashed a Nissan Rogue into a tree.

Police said there were four people inside the vehicle, including one person who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who was seriously injured.

Investigators learned that Socie was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and not a passenger as troopers had been originally led to believe. Police said Socie was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash, and she didn't have a valid driver's license.

Troopers on Friday announced charges against her, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed. She faces several other misdemeanor counts.

The teenager who died was identified by the Glendale School District as 17-year-old Carter Gallaher. His obituary said he was the class president and a varsity football player who loved the outdoors, fishing and music.

Socie was arraigned on Friday and was remanded to the Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10% of $150,000 monetary bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.