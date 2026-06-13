Duck found with arrow through its body near Fayette County pond

A duck was found with an arrow lodged in its body near Filbert Pond in Fayette County, and now a search is on to find the person responsible for the act.

Residents in Redstone Township often come to feed the ducks, and there is an affinity for the animals.

One resident, Starr Pompoura, said she noticed the injured mallard and took immediate action.

"We were leaving our driveway, and we were driving by and just noticed there was a duck with an arrow in it. We had stopped to see what was going on, and we thought this was wrong, so we called the Game Commission and waited for them to come out.

"We helped the Game Commission get the duck and safely remove the arrow. We stayed for a little bit after to make sure the duck was up and walking and everything. It was swimming, and everything seemed to be okay," Pompoura recalled.

A duck was found with an arrow lodged in its body at Filbert Pond in Fayette County, just west of Uniontown. Justin Stanislaw

A neighbor took to social media to offer a $500 reward for information leading to the person or persons responsible.

"I just think that it's great that the community can come together and try to help out to see what's going on and to maybe try and stop this from happening again," Pompoura added.