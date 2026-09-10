After major drug raid, DA wants to shut down Fifth Avenue Taphouse

Authorities are moving to shut down a restaurant in Beaver County following a major drug raid.

Investigators said they seized cocaine and a large amount of cash following a raid at Fifth Avenue Taphouse in New Brighton last week. The district attorney said what they found is now part of a much larger investigation.

"He is certainly one cog in a much larger-scale operation," Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said on Thursday.

Bible said the investigation started months ago and eventually involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

"We know that this individual was selling drugs directly out of the restaurant on multiple occasions," Bible said. "And in fact, even some tips came in from restaurant-goers who witnessed it themselves."

Now the district attorney said his office is working with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board with the goal of shutting the taphouse down. No charges have been filed yet, but Bible said they're coming. He added that he expects several arrests as the investigation continues.

"We still have a couple of search warrants to execute," Bible said. "We still have a little bit of an investigation to conduct to determine how big this operation really is and how many people are involved."

KDKA-TV reached out to the taphouse for comment on Thursday but did not hear back. The business is still open.