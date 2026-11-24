More than a dozen drug dealers are facing charges after a law enforcement sweep in central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Thirteen people were charged after a monthslong investigation targeting low- to mid-level drug dealers by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force.

Investigators performed controlled purchases and other tactics to identify people who were dealing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, the attorney general's office said.

"This collaborative takedown targeting dealers of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl will impact communities that have struggled through devastation caused by these deadly narcotics," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "I thank our partners who helped build strong cases and an effective arrest operation that shut down more than a dozen sources for poisons in central and southwestern Pennsylvania."

The attorney general's office identified those charged as Brittany Griffith, 35; Joshua Safford, 45; Clinton Vaughan, 51; Barry David, 40; Carrie Smith, 49; Vincent Morder, 56; Tyler Swan, 39; Ryan Newman, 38; Nicholas Price, 38; Trevon Heaster, 36; Alexes Heaster, 33; Timothy Prough, 40; and Abraham Eisenhart, 31.

All 13 are facing charges of felony possession with intent to deliver and related offenses. Those who weren't already in custody were arrested Monday throughout Huntingdon County.

The investigation also involved local police, state police and the FBI.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Attorney General's Office. We assisted, along with the Mount Union and Huntingdon Borough police departments, in building these important cases," Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith said in a statement. "I think this is a start in the right direction, and look forward to future collaboration opportunities to help protect our residents."