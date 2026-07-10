Emotional video shows owner finding paralyzed dog spooked by fireworks in ravine

A paralyzed dog named Gandalf ran away from his home in Shaler after Fourth of July fireworks spooked him. But he was found thanks to a woman who volunteers her time to find lost pets, and the heartwarming reunion with his mom was caught on camera.

Amelia Breitenbach of Pittsburgh Drone Pet Search and Rescue was called to help after early fireworks on July Fourth scared Gandalf. His owner looked for him all night into the early morning but couldn't find him. Breitenbach soon arrived and jumped into action, launching her drone.

Gandalf was found in a ravine about six houses away, scared, shaking and covered in leaves. He had been out there through a night of fireworks and thunderstorms. A video of Gandalf reuniting with his mom went viral, with nearly 8 million views.

(Photo: Amelia B Pittsburgh Drone/Facebook)

"I have no words to express my gratitude and love for Amelia," Gandalf's mom wrote in a Facebook post. "Her generosity and selflessness on a holiday, no less, are why I have my baby boy back with me today. While this story started as a nightmare, it ended with joy and relief. Gandalf could not have come home on his own even if he tried. Only having his front legs, he could not make it out of that ravine."

While Breitenbach uses her drone to find lost pets, her instincts are even more important. She's been doing this for years — and she does it for free.

"So they call me and I go out free of charge to them," Breitenbach said, adding she spends "pretty much 24/7 doing this."

Government agencies, police agencies and fire departments often call upon her, and she helps them for free too. Remember the cows that got loose on Interstate 279? Police called in Breitenbach to keep track of them. Perhaps her most famous case: the carjacking of an 87-year-old veteran with Lucky the dog still inside the car. Lucky was never found but Breitenbach jumped into action, actually driving to North Carolina to help in the search.

And though Lucky has still not been located, a Facebook group posted just a few days ago saying they're not giving up. And luckily for them, Breitenbach is ready to fly into action if need be.