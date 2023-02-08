Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver slams into Bower Hill VFD along Vanadium Road in Scott Twp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A car slammed into the side of the Bower Hill Volunteer Fire Department overnight.

The driver went off of the road, striking the department's sign, the corner of the building, the door, and an electrical box.

thumbnail-img-5467.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The driver got out on his own and was taken to the hospital.

Police say speed was a factor.

The Bower Hill Fire Chief says the department is still operational and responding to calls.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.