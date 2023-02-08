Driver slams into Bower Hill VFD along Vanadium Road in Scott Twp

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A car slammed into the side of the Bower Hill Volunteer Fire Department overnight.

The driver went off of the road, striking the department's sign, the corner of the building, the door, and an electrical box.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The driver got out on his own and was taken to the hospital.

Police say speed was a factor.

The Bower Hill Fire Chief says the department is still operational and responding to calls.