Driver impaled, critically injured after fleeing traffic stop in Squirrel Hill South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after police said he fled a traffic stop and crashed, taking down a light pole in Squirrel Hill South.

Pittsburgh police said an officer on patrol tried to pull over a vehicle that turned from Bartlett onto Murray Avenue and drove into oncoming traffic around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver sped away before crashing into a large section of fence and knocking over a light pole near the I-376 ramp off Murray Avenue.

Officers said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and his leg was impaled by a piece of metal. First responders extricated him and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they'll test him to see if he was impaired.