Driver impaled, critically injured after fleeing traffic stop in Squirrel Hill South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after police said he fled a traffic stop and crashed, taking down a light pole in Squirrel Hill South. 

Pittsburgh police said an officer on patrol tried to pull over a vehicle that turned from Bartlett onto Murray Avenue and drove into oncoming traffic around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. 

Police said the driver sped away before crashing into a large section of fence and knocking over a light pole near the I-376 ramp off Murray Avenue. 

Officers said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and his leg was impaled by a piece of metal. First responders extricated him and took him to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police said they'll test him to see if he was impaired. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 4:14 PM

