Driver flips SUV along Washington Pike in Collier Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An SUV went off of the roadway following a chaotic crash in Collier Township overnight.

The crash happened along Washington Pike just before 2:30 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A driver and a passenger were both pulled from the vehicle by first responders.

A witness tells KDKA that police were chasing the driver.

Both people pulled from the vehicle are expected to be okay.

It's unclear if any charges are being filed.