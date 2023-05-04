Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flips SUV along Washington Pike in Collier Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An SUV went off of the roadway following a chaotic crash in Collier Township overnight.

The crash happened along Washington Pike just before 2:30 a.m. 

img-4745.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

A driver and a passenger were both pulled from the vehicle by first responders.

A witness tells KDKA that police were chasing the driver.

Both people pulled from the vehicle are expected to be okay.

It's unclear if any charges are being filed.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.