Driver flips SUV along Washington Pike in Collier Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An SUV went off of the roadway following a chaotic crash in Collier Township overnight.
The crash happened along Washington Pike just before 2:30 a.m.
A driver and a passenger were both pulled from the vehicle by first responders.
A witness tells KDKA that police were chasing the driver.
Both people pulled from the vehicle are expected to be okay.
It's unclear if any charges are being filed.
