Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to Seventh Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Once on the scene, they found a man down on the street - he was taken to the hospital with a probable broken leg.
The driver fled the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.