Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to Seventh Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, they found a man down on the street - he was taken to the hospital with a probable broken leg.

The driver fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.