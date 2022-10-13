Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to Seventh Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. 

Once on the scene, they found a man down on the street - he was taken to the hospital with a probable broken leg.

The driver fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.