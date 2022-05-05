Driver injured after crashing into Forest Hills construction zone
FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews rescued a driver who crashed into a construction area in Forest Hills.
The car crashed into the site off Ardmore Boulevard where crews were working inside a creek and using walls to keep a trench stabilized.
The car reportedly went through someone's yard and took out a telephone pole befire crashing into the trench bos.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews were bringing someone up a ladder. Crews carried that person on a stretcher to an ambulance.
The driver, who was injured, was taken to the hospital.
