Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver injured after crashing into Forest Hills construction zone

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews rescue someone after car crash in Forest Hills
Crews rescue someone after car crash in Forest Hills 00:31

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews rescued a driver who crashed into a construction area in Forest Hills. 

The car crashed into the site off Ardmore Boulevard where crews were working inside a creek and using walls to keep a trench stabilized. 

The car reportedly went through someone's yard and took out a telephone pole befire crashing into the trench bos.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews were bringing someone up a ladder. Crews carried that person on a stretcher to an ambulance.

The driver, who was injured, was taken to the hospital. 

forest-hills-ardmore-boulevard-crash-1.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2)
forest-hills-ardmore-boulevard-crash.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

First published on May 5, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.