Driver injured after crashing into Forest Hills construction zone

Crews rescue someone after car crash in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews rescued a driver who crashed into a construction area in Forest Hills.

The car crashed into the site off Ardmore Boulevard where crews were working inside a creek and using walls to keep a trench stabilized.

The car reportedly went through someone's yard and took out a telephone pole befire crashing into the trench bos.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as crews were bringing someone up a ladder. Crews carried that person on a stretcher to an ambulance.

The driver, who was injured, was taken to the hospital.

