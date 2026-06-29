93-year-old driver charged with hitting, killing motorcyclist in Washington County

A 93-year-old driver has been charged with hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Washington County last year.

Court paperwork shows 93-year-old William Johnston has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of 67-year-old John Dinsmore on Millers Run Road in Cecil Township in October.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver behind Johnston told police that just before 6 p.m. on Oct 6, Johnston was swerving in his Lexus SUV. As he approached the train tracks, the witness told police Johnston suddenly turned left into the roadway, crashing into Dinsmore's Harley-Davidson.

Cecil Township police said when officers got to the scene, they found Dinsmore's motorcycle on the train tracks and Johnston's SUV nearby. Police said a "large amount of debris" was scattered around the crash scene, and Dinsmore was found "badly injured." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnston told police that while he was driving on Millers Run Road, the front end of his car came up and he thought he was going to flip. He was wearing glasses at the time and said he didn't see any vehicles, police said.

Court paperwork shows a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.