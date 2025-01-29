Driver charged with running red light and killing motorcyclist in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was charged after police said she ran a red light while two kids were in the car with her, hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Forty-six-year-old Amy Robinson of Waynesburg is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person, after a crash at the intersection of Boulevard of the Allies and Grant Street the morning of July 14.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson drove her Ford F-150 through a red light, which had been red for about nine seconds, hitting a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old James Christopher, was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died from multiple blunt impact injuries.

Detectives said they obtained surveillance video of the crash, which showed Robinson running a red light.

Investigators also analyzed the report from the event data recorder in Robinson's truck. While they said speed wasn't a contributing factor, Robinson steadily accelerated as she approached a steady red light. Detectives said the event data recorder's report indicated she didn't use her brakes at all leading up to the crash.

When police interviewed Robinson, she told officers that she had the green light. She said she slammed on her brakes but didn't see James until the last second.

Police said Robinson's failure to stop at the red light also endangered the two girls who were her passengers.

Robinson was also charged with reckless driving and running a red light.