Motorcyclist killed after colliding with vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist has died after colliding with another vehicle in downtown Pittsburgh on Sunday.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies just before 9 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

A male motorcyclist was located on the down ramp of the Boulevard of the Allies, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak with police.

An investigation is ongoing.

