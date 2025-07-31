Dressing for success or betrayal? The dividing line between dress codes, remote work, and employers

So many things are changing in the workplace, especially as more and more employers pull workers back into the office.

One of the big challenges, which is becoming a generational sticking point, is the dress codes. Mainly, the younger generation doesn't like it.

We knew it was coming; the return to the office was forecasted by employers three years ago.

"Here we are, in the middle of 2025, and there's a huge push to get everybody back to the office at least three days, and even more pushing for five days per week," said human resources and employment attorney Zach Bombatch.

Bombatch said it can be financially tough for those who have grown accustomed to working from home in casual clothing.

"Especially if they haven't shopped for a full wardrobe or updated their wardrobe in the last five years," he said. "They're going to all of a sudden spend a lot of money on new dress clothes or clothes that they need or want to wear to work."

Bombatch also said he has noticed that the push isn't just in the office, but that there are employers mandating what people wear even when they're working remotely. He said that there is a method to the madness.

"We don't want clients or customers to get the feeling that if you're dressed more casually, you're not taking your work as seriously," he explained.

He said that attire speaks, and expecting people to still dress neatly and clean sends a professional message.

For some, the dress code can get specific.

"[It can] prohibit sleeveless clothing for everybody, too revealing clothing, things like that," he said. "That's just really a decorum factor. It's not meant to necessarily go after anybody. It's just to make sure that everybody is comfortable."

However, he did say that most dress codes, when it comes to working with clients, simply state to meet with your boss and make sure your attire is acceptable for work, but it can be a fine line.

"The more rigid these policies, the more challenging it can be to retain talent," Bombatch said. "I think that the younger generations are not keen to show up to work in business professional attire."

Bombatch said some employees are feeling betrayed because they were hired to work casually and remotely, but now are being pulled into the office and having to dress better. That can be a breaking point.