15-year-old arrest in Downtown Pittsburgh shooting that left 17-year-old dead

A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy on Sunday morning in Downtown Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Riley Doubt is facing a list of charges, including criminal homicide, in connection with the shooting, which happened in the early hours on Sunday morning in the Cultural District.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to Penn Avenue at Seventh Street for reports of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was unconscious, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. He later died at the hospital. The victim has not been identified as of Sunday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Doubt told investigators that there was an issue between him and the victim over the theft of a safe. The two also got into a "tussle" before the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Doubt allegedly confessed to the shooting and to trying to throw the gun off the Seventh Street Bridge. Authorities did not release additional information about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Doubt is charged with criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. According to court records, he is due back in court for his preliminary hearing later this month. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh police are investigating.