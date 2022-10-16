Watch CBS News
Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market returns with an autumn theme

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Downtown Pittsburgh Night Market has finally made its fall transition.

Autumn-themed decorations and products were just some of the items sold by local vendors in the pop-up shop in Market Square.

Some business owners said the community's support is greatly appreciated, especially when they're working hard to grow or expand their businesses.

"I do about 2-3 events per week and the other 4-5 days, I'm making stuff," said Em Collins, of Tree Bath & Body. "To be honest, I couldn't have wished for a better city to move to to continue building my business."

The night market returns next Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

