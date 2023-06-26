Doug Cooking's Recipe: Cretan Dakos Salad on Rusks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of my mottos: Cook and eat curiously. I love wandering through family-owned shops in our Strip District neighborhood of Pittsburgh, picking up the random ingredient here and there to try something new.

Over the next few weeks, I'll be featuring several dishes with a few of those finds. Just like good salts and spices, I think there's room for both local honey, as well as one from another land in my pantry. The same goes for olive oil, cheese, and canned goods. So here are a few recipes featuring my quality purchases, all imported from the EU. Hope you enjoy these dishes, and that you get curious to try something new as well.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Cretan Dakos Salad on Rusks

(2-4 servings)

For the salad base:

4 Rusks, whole wheat or barley

1-2 Beefsteak Tomatoes

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Salt

Place rusks on a serving plate or platter. Meanwhile, cut the beef steak tomatoes in half. Place a box grater into a medium size bowl. Using the large holes of the box grater, grate the cut side of the tomatoes, carefully stopping once you reach the tomato skins. Discard skins. Mix olive oil and salt into the grated tomato purée. Spoon tomato mixture generously over the rusks, and allow them to sit for 10 minutes to soften. For the chunky salad topping.

Ingredients:

1 cup Grape tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup Diced cucumber

1/4 cup Diced red onion

1/4 cup diced Orange bell pepper

2 tablespoons Chopped Kalamata olives

2 teaspoons Capers, drained

2 tablespoons Olive oil

1 tablespoon Red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Pepper

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and stir combined. Spoon mixture over top of the tomato purée soaked rusks.

Optionally, top with crumbly Greek cheese such as Mizithra, Manouri, or Feta. Garnish Dakos salad with a drizzle of olive oil and more dried oregano. Enjoy!