Dormont Borough installing new playground at Beggs-Snyder Park

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Even if the weather outside is frightful, Beggs-Snyder Park is so delightful!

No ribbons or bows were needed for this present: A special delivery of a brand-new playground in Dormont, just in time for Christmas Eve.

"I love it," said child Darrow Rieger.

"Giving children what they want and what they need on Christmas is what it's all about," said Dormont Borough Manager John Stinner.

It's much needed, too. In October, the borough demolished three playgrounds: two at Dormont Park and one at Beggs-Snyder Park. According to the insurance company, they were all considered unsafe.

"We were obviously, really upset we had to do that, that we had to close all the parks," Dormont Council President Jen Mazzocco said.

Now, Santa has stepped away from his sleigh to deliver this new playground gift. More than $100,000 went towards the new three-piece playground with a slide.

"So, to have it delivered for the new year is just awesome. When we have those mild days in January, we'll be able to enjoy it," said Mazzocco.

It's a gift that'll keep giving to kids at Beggs-Snyder Park well into the new year.

A new playground to replace the demolished Castle Playground, also known as the Dormont playground, is also in the works. So far, the borough has received over $25,000 in private funding and $600,000 in public funding.