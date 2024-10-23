Dormont council set to vote on tearing down its Castle Playground

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- Dormont Borough could soon be tearing down its Castle Playground after an inspector recommended its removal because it's no longer compliant with safety standards.

The borough shared an update to its ongoing situation involving the safety of its playgrounds, saying that council will discuss and vote on the potential removal of the Castle Playground on Monday.

An inspector recommended the removal of the Castle Playground, saying that "the structure is no longer compliant with playground safety standards."

The inspector says that a new play area that includes accessibility and inclusive play will "provide an opportunity for a much-needed inclusive play space."

Earlier this month, the borough announced it was closing all of its playgrounds until further notice after receiving word from its insurance carrier that they would no longer be covered because of safety issues.

Council voted to spend up to $100,000 to replace the playground at Beggs-Snyder Park and have already begun tearing down the equipment.

In the meantime, people who use the playgrounds that are closed are suggested to use nearby playgrounds at Banksville Park, Hale Park, the Greentree Nature Center, Mt. Lebanon Park, and Williamsburg Park.

Council will discuss and vote on tearing down the Castle Playground at its meeting on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Playgrounds in Dormont are closed indefinitely so that the borough can make safety upgrades. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer