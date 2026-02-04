Dorito bag of drugs in bathroom of Allegheny County magistrate's office leads to charges

A scheme to smuggle contraband into the Allegheny County Jail was busted after police said they found a Dorito bag containing drugs in the bathroom of a magistrate's office.

Allegheny County police said detectives last month learned about plans between 31-year-old Tyreace Platt and 39-year-old Chaz Coles to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, into the jail, where they were incarcerated.

Detectives said they reviewed jail records on Monday that indicated Platt and Coles were working with someone outside of the jail. Police said the pair planned to get this man to put drugs in a bathroom at a local magistrate's office on Tuesday, when Coles was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said detectives went to the magistrate's office and saw 33-year-old Tyrique Craighead arrive and go into the bathroom. After he left, police said detectives went in and searched the bathroom.

Inside, detectives said they found an open bag of Doritos that appeared to contain "multiple items of suspected contraband." After searching further, police said they discovered multiple pieces of rolled paper, which tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Police said Craighead was taken into custody. Now all three men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, contraband and criminal use of a communication facility.