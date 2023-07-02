DoorDash to offer hourly minimum wage for drivers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - DoorDash will start offering drivers the option of receiving an hourly minimum wage.
Right now, drivers get paid a fee for each delivery. The hourly rate will depend on the region and fall between $10 and $19.50 per hour.
The change could help the company find drivers while also alleviating concerns that some drivers don't get compensated fairly.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.