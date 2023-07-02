Watch CBS News
Business

DoorDash to offer hourly minimum wage for drivers

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - DoorDash will start offering drivers the option of receiving an hourly minimum wage.

Right now, drivers get paid a fee for each delivery. The hourly rate will depend on the region and fall between $10 and $19.50 per hour.

The change could help the company find drivers while also alleviating concerns that some drivers don't get compensated fairly. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 4:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.