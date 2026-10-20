Donora man disputes police account after video shows officer punching, tasing him

A Donora man seen in a recent video being punched and tased by a police officer is now telling his side of the story.

Shawn Bowman disputes the officer's account of his arrest and shared a photograph showing his bloodied face afterward, adding that he no longer feels safe in his own community.

Bowman says he wasn't fighting the officer or resisting arrest, but the officer's criminal complaint tells a different story.

"I wasn't resisting. I was complying to all of what he was saying," Bowman said.

Another picture Bowman provided shows him in the back of an ambulance after the encounter.

Bowman says the force used against him was unnecessary.

"He used the handcuffs and punched me right here in my face, and I had blood in my inner left ear, and I couldn't see," Bowman said. "I had to get stitches above my left eye. I had to get three stitches."

Police were originally called to the home for a reported domestic disturbance.

As the officer attempted to handcuff Bowman, the video shows Bowman move his hand toward the officer's hands before the punches.

There is no audio on the recording reviewed by KDKA-TV.

In the criminal complaint, the officer alleges Bowman pulled his hands away and refused commands to put them behind his back.

The officer also alleges Bowman continued resisting after the taser was used, before eventually complying.

Bowman says the encounter has changed how he feels about the police department charged with protecting him.

"I don't feel safe at all. I feel like I'm going to get harassed every time he sees me," Bowman said. "I don't trust the Donora Police Department anymore. They're supposed to be there to serve and protect."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Donora police chief on Tuesday to inquire about the status of the involved officer and whether an internal investigation is underway.

Chief Mark Shemansky provided KDKA-TV with the following statement.

Final personnel decisions rest solely with the Borough Council. My role as chief is to ensure a completely impartial rigorous investigation into the facts. We are compiling all evidence, body camera footage, and reports to present to council so they can make an informed, legally sound decision regarding the officer's status. In the interim we are taking all necessary administrative steps to ensure community safety and maintain the integrity of this department.

Bowman faces charges of simple assault and resisting arrest.