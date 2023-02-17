Man accused of assaulting Dollar Tree employee, stealing cash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he attacked a Dollar Tree employee and stole money from the cash register.

Pittsburgh police said they were called to a robbery and assault at the Dollar Tree on Penn Avenue on Monday.

Officers said they learned 43-year-old Kwon Lester entered the store and punched a clerk on the back of the neck. Police said he then took cash from the open register and drove off in a stolen van.

Officers later spotted the van stuck in traffic. Lester tried to run away but police said he was taken into custody.

He's facing multiple charges, including robbery, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless driving. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.