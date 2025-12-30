More Pittsburgh-area residents seeing increased need for utility assistance programs

Despite a brief reprieve with temperatures hitting 60 degrees earlier this week, western Pennsylvania is grappling with a December that has been significantly colder than in years past. The drop in temperature is hitting residents where it hurts most: their wallets.

Data from the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association indicates that local households can expect to pay roughly 10% more for heating this year compared to last. For families on fixed or low incomes, these skyrocketing bills can be extremely difficult.

The Dollar Energy Fund, a non-profit dedicated to utility assistance, reports a 131% increase in requests for help this year.

"Everyday living expenses are higher than they were," said Chad Quinn, CEO of the Dollar Energy Fund. "Utility bills are higher, and those two things, coupled with colder weather, have driven bills up. People are reaching out because they've reached their limit."

The organization has already provided aid to 20,000 households in Pennsylvania this year—5,000 more than during the same period last year.

Experts warn residents not to ignore mounting bills. Organizations like the Dollar Energy Fund are registered with major utility companies to prevent disconnections. Quinn's primary advice for those falling behind is simple: pick up the phone and call to ask for help.

For homeowners at all income levels, the best defense against high bills is efficiency. Energy experts recommend a Home Energy Audit to identify "hidden" costs.

During an audit, a specialist inspects the home for air leaks—often found around windows, doors, and in attics—that allow heat to escape.

While the audit itself is an upfront investment, the long-term savings from sealing a home can be substantial. Residents are encouraged to search for certified auditors online to ensure their home is holding onto the heat they are paying for.