Dog tied to tree at Pittsburgh-area park is ready for adoption after donations completely covered her care

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A dog tied to a tree and abandoned in a Pittburgh-area park has a new "leash" on life.

Josie 10-year-old retriever mix is ready for adoption, and she's bursting with renewed energy and life.

"You'd never know this dog was ever sick or that she ever had any issues, she just bounced back from every one of those surgeries," said Barbara Pasquale, the West Deer Dog shelter volunteer kennel manager.

Josie was tied to a tree and left for dead in McCandless six months ago. Police knew to take her to Pasquale.

Josie had three major surgeries to remove tumors, her thyroid and 15 teeth. The veterinarians at All Pet Animal Hospital in Richland and hundreds of donations that flooded in from all over the country completely covered her care.

(Photo: KDKA)

"I cannot thank the people that donated enough. Because all we had to worry about was Josie and getting her well. We didn't have to worry about huge vet bills and our vet was very generous and gave us some really good discounts," Pasquale said.

Josie's story touched the hearts of people from all over. Pasquale said they saw donations from California, Wyoming and Colorado.

"To see so much kindness when we see so much misery and we see so much sadness, and then all of a sudden something like this happens and there are still a lot of good people out there that truly care," she said.

Pasquale says she'll miss Josie but knows she's ready to find her fur-ever home.

"We all miss her a bit but we're also glad because we know she will go someplace where she will be the attention-getter," she said.

Pasquale says Josie will require two prescription medications and a Tums every day but Josie also has a potential family lined up to adopt her this weekend.