Neighbors worried about dog left stranded in Whitehall home after owner's arrest

Neighbors in a South Hills community say they're committed to getting help for a stranded dog. He's alone, barking and stressed to the max at a home in Whitehall.

Neighbors on McKee Drive called KDKA-TV, saying they need help. The dog has been trapped inside a home for nearly three weeks while his owner is in the Washington County Jail.

Stressed out, all alone, forced to relieve himself inside and surviving on food from the neighbors, Milo has seen better days.

"We just have tried to sort of help out and feed the dog and give him water. It's warming up. And we don't want the animal to get into any health troubles or even, heaven forbid, pass away," said neighbor Nick Dolman.

Peters Township police arrested Michael Schuler, Milo's owner, early this month for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order filed against him by his ex-wife, daughter and son-in-law. He's accused of threatening his family, saying he would drive his truck through their front door.

As those criminal charges play out, Dolman says it's not the animal's fault.

"The air conditioning isn't on and I haven't actually looked inside. One neighbor that does feed him has built a rapport with the dog and so it reacts a little less aggressively to what the dog perceives as an intruder, so I try to keep my distance and sort of not cause the dog any more anxiety," Dolman said.

That one neighbor can access the house through the garage, tossing food to Milo, but it's not ideal.

Whitehall Police Chief Jason Gagorik admits this is a complicated situation, but he's talking with animal control daily. Since dogs are considered property, police can't just kick the door down and take the dog.

He said all the local kennels are filled to capacity, but something's in the works for early next week. Once a kennel spot opens, animal control can free Milo.

"I understand it's a difficult situation. There are laws that we have to abide by, which is good, but it just seems to be overly complicated when you're trying to sort of make sure an animal doesn't suffer more than it needs to."

Local law enforcement as well as those with animal advocacy groups say they are hoping a spot will open up Monday. The neighbors are praying that's the case because they already feel like they've waited so long to get this animal to safety.