Dog Derby descends on Boyce Park

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dog Derby at Boyce Park
Dog Derby at Boyce Park 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to get your furry best friend out. And there's no better place than Boyce Park.

That's where the Dog Derby is taking place.

It's an all-day event that includes a 5K to walk with your dog, food and beer trucks, ice cream, exciting obstacles to challenge your pup, and vendors, too.

The derby is hosted by Say It Once Dog Training. Profits go to their new rescue league.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

