Dog Derby descends on Boyce Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the perfect day to get your furry best friend out. And there's no better place than Boyce Park.

That's where the Dog Derby is taking place.

It's an all-day event that includes a 5K to walk with your dog, food and beer trucks, ice cream, exciting obstacles to challenge your pup, and vendors, too.

The derby is hosted by Say It Once Dog Training. Profits go to their new rescue league.