DNA evidence helps solve year-old gas station robbery in Westmoreland County

More than a year after a gas station in Westmoreland County was robbed, DNA evidence helped crack the case.

According to information from Westmoreland CrimeWatch, three men are now charged in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Monessen.

James Foster, Quran Overton, and Anthony Powell are all now facing charges for allegedly robbing the Sunoco on Eastgate Avenue in August 2024. Monsessen Police responded to the robbery last year after an employee said that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men dressed in all black and wearing ski masks.

After watching the surveillance video, police saw a silver Cadillac pull up to the gas station, two men got out, one of them holding a long gun, and entered the station.

They then demanded the employee ot the ground and grabbed cash from the register as well as cartons of cigarettes before fleeing. In the following days, police and other law enforcement agencies attempted to find the vehicle seen on the footage, but ultimately the suspects fled on foot after the vehicle was found.

After executing a search warrant for the vehicle, police were able to find clothing and other evidence from the robbery. Thanks to DNA testing and interviews with witnesses, they were able to identify the three suspects.

In total, the suspects stole $200 from the register, 27 cartons of cigarettes, which resulted in 100 cigarettes costing around $6,000, and other merchandise.

Foster and Overton are now charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, and terroristic threats. Powell is being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.