DL Ty Clemons' 55-yard score off INT and WR Reed Harris' splendid TD catch carry BC past Pitt, 34-23

Defensive tackle Ty Clemons returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, Reed Harris made a leaping 28-yard TD grab over a defensive back and Boston College beat Pittsburgh 34-23 on Saturday.

Jordan McDonald had a 36-yard scoring run and Kye Robichaux added a 2-yarder for the Eagles (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Grayson James completed 20-of-28 passes for 253 yards with two TDs for BC, which completed its first six-win season (6-1) at home since 2009.

Making his second start of the season after starting QB Eli Holstein left last week's lopsided loss at Louisville early with a leg injury, Nate Yarnell went 23 of 42 for 296 yards with three TD passes —two to Gavin Bartholomew — for Pittsburgh (7-5, 3-5), which lost its fifth straight.

With BC leading 13-7 in the final minute of the second quarter, Yarnell was under pressure from lineman Neto Okpala and tried to throw a pass toward the middle of the line but his arm was hit. The 6-foot-3, 273-pound Clemons picked it off and rumbled straight down the field for the score.

Yarnell hit Bartholomew with a 5-yard shovel pass for a TD that sliced it to 20-17 before Harris jumped over Rashad Battle on a 3rd-and-20 play in the right side of the end zone.

James put it away with a 15-yard TD pass to Kamari Morales midway into the fourth.

Former BC linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is on the current Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot, was honored on the field early in the second quarter for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 Class.

"It's awesome to be named on that list. It's a group of dudes I grew up watching," he said of the Pro Ballot. "You look at that list and it's like: "Dang, man. There's some big dogs on this list.'''

Pittsburgh: An injury to Holstein derailed what started as a very promising season for the Panthers, who were also without running back Desmond Reid due to an injury. Reid entered the week fifth nationally in all-purpose yards.

Boston College: Under first-year coach Bill O'Brien, the Eagles are in line to post their first eight-win season since 2009.

Pittsburgh: Awaits its bowl invitation on Dec 8.

Boston College: Will receive its eighth bowl opportunity in the last nine years on Dec. 8.

