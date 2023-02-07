Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin bringing 'Take Back Your Life Tour' to Star Lake in August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin are bringing their 'Take Back Your Life Tour' to Burgettstown this summer.

The two bands, along with Jinjer are set to plat at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, August 26.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

