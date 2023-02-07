Watch CBS News
Local News

Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin bringing 'Take Back Your Life Tour' to Star Lake in August

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin are bringing their 'Take Back Your Life Tour' to Burgettstown this summer.

The two bands, along with Jinjer are set to plat at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, August 26.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

For more information, click here.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 3:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.