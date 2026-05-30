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Dirt bike rider killed in collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Homewood, authorities say

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Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
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Ricky Sayer

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A dirt bike rider was killed Saturday evening after colliding with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Brushton and Frankstown avenues.

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A dirt bike rider was killed Saturday evening after colliding with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, authorities said. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

According to preliminary information, an 86-Liberty bus was traveling through the intersection when it was involved in a collision with a dirt bike. EMS personnel pronounced the dirt bike operator dead at the scene.

Authorities did confirm to KDKA-TV that the victim is a male, but the identity of the victim has not been made public.

No additional details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available as of Saturday evening. The incident remains under investigation by Pittsburgh Regional Transit police.

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