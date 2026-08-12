Back to school and digital safety: why parents should reconsider posting that first day picture

With the school year approaching, parents and caregivers are focused on making sure the kids enjoy school, but also making sure they do so safely.

In the internet and social media age that we live in, our protective instincts have never been more challenged, so the last thing we want to do is increase the risk. In fact, there's something a lot of parents do that could hurt their child both in the present and in the future.

The first-day-of-school picture has become a marker of time, a way to cherish the passing of time, as well as a child's growth.

"Because you are so proud of your child, and their growing and moving on to a milestone, as well," said Alanna Powers-O'Brien of the Family Online Safety Institute. "There is always a chance a bad actor could use that information."

According to Powers-O'Brien, the risk is mostly related to identity theft that could harm many things later on in life.

"Open a credit card or something like that, and then, before your child has even thought about applying for a credit card, or buying a car, they already have this credit history that they have to figure out how to erase," she explained.

In order to avoid this, be selective in what you post publicly. She recommends not putting your child's last name or the school they attend. She also cautioned against using the teacher's name and to be aware that your address or street name is not visible in the picture you're posting.

"Whenever you're posting something that has to do with your children, make your account private so that only people you know and who you follow can see that information," Powers-O'Brien added.

She also said that you should consider just going old school and sending the pictures to a closed circle of relatives and friends rather than posting them on the internet.

Then, when your child gets older, be sure to have a conversation about online safety so they know the boundaries of what they can and cannot put on the internet.