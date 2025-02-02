DiAnoia's Eatery's affiliated restaurant and bakery offer menu specials ahead of the Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - DiAnoia's Eatery teamed up with affiliated eateries to serve menu specials ahead of the Super Bowl.

The DiAnoia's family of restaurants Pizzeria Davide and Pane è Pronto, are preparing for the Super Bowl and National Pizza Day which both fall on Feb. 9 this year.

Starting on Feb. 5, Pizzeria Davide will be selling the "Old World" and "NY-style" pizzas for $12 each.

Pane è Pronto will offer takeout party-sized platters and Philadelphia Eagles themed items for the DiAnoia's chef's home team. Pickup days will be on Feb. 8, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Feb. 9, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. There will be menu items like Sausage and Peppers Dip, Spinach Artichoke Dip with Spinach Sourdough, the Italian or Caprese Sandwich Tray, Cheese Lasagna and more. Eagles' themed items include the eight-piece Pull-apart sandwiches for $40, and the "Philly Cheesesteak".

For more information about DiAnoia's Eatery, Pizzeria Davide, and Pane è Pronto's menus or pricing, visit all of the websites.