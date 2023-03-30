Bring home a Diamond from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh: Furry Tails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Call her a Diamond in the "ruff."

There are a lot of pets waiting to be adopted at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. But the staff at the shelter have a special place in their hearts for Diamond.

That's because she'll need a very special adopter to take her in.

Diamond is a 3-year-old mastiff mix and she has been blind since she was a puppy.

Shelter workers took Diamond in when her family surrendered her, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said. They were losing their home and so was Diamond. It was a difficult situation for all, made worse because Diamond can't see.

Diamond has been through a lot since coming to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. She had a painful eye infection that forced veterinarians to remove both of her eyes.

The shelter said they made the difficult decision in order to improve her quality of life.

While Diamond may look a little different now, the shelter says her puppy spirit is back. Her infection has cleared up, she has recovered from her procedure and now she's ready for a new and loving home.

But finding a home for a shelter dog is a difficult task, especially when that dog is blind.

(Image Provided by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

Despite the loss of her eyesight, Diamond loves to play. She'll need an active family as she's also still a younger dog. The staff at the shelter said she's good at learning to navigate indoor spaces but needs a patient person that will guide her when she's outdoors.

"No matter how long it takes for the right person to come for this special dog, she will receive all the care and love she needs at HARP," the staff says.

Diamond would like to be your only dog and she will need someone very patient, active and full of love. If you have interest in bringing home this beautiful Diamond, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh would like to hear from you.

Check out her adoption page here. And, for more information on HARP's adoption guidelines and procedures, visit their website here or call them at 412-345-7300 ext. 215.

(Image Provided by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh)

There are plenty of other animals waiting for homes at HARP. If you're looking for a companion, they might just have the pet for you.