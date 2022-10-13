Watch CBS News
Development company potentially building apartments in former Post-Gazette building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Apartments could soon be coming to the former Post-Gazette building downtown. 

According to a report from our news partners at the Post-Gazette, DiCicco Development is considering apartments as a part of a mixed-use conversion. 

It would also include offices and retail space.

"The market clearly is stronger for multifamily development than speculative office, that is certain," Sam DiCicco Jr. told the PG.

The company bought the building from PG Publishing Company for around $13 million in 2019.

There is no timetable yet for the redevelopment.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 4:57 AM

