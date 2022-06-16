Developers reportedly looking to turn former Quality Inn into mixed use building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a big redevelopment project in Oakland.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, developers are looking to turn the former Quality Inn site into a mixed-use building.
That building would include a 426-unit apartment building as well as a grocery store.
"What Oakland needs is density. We need a more diverse population of all income levels, all types of jobs. Right now, it's dominated so much by students that it's not really a thriving community," Todd Reidbord, Walnut Capital President said to the Post-Gazette.
There are also plans for a parking garage and more retail spaces.
