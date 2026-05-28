Man accused of murdering wife and her 11-year-old daughter in Ohio

A man is accused of killing his wife and her 11-year-old daughter inside a home in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus Division of Police said in a news release on Facebook that 35-year-old Derrick Green was charged with murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Shalimar Green and 11-year-old Aliv'eyah Chandler.

Columbus police said officers were called to Chatsworth Way after relatives requested a welfare check for Shalimar Green and Chandler, who police believe to be mother and daughter, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Before officers arrived, police said a relative found the two dead inside the home. The two victims were later pronounced dead by medics.

The news release from Columbus police said that Shalimar Green "had been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute" with her husband, Derrick Green. Court records obtained by CBS affiliate WBNS state that the two were in the process of ending their marriage.

The news outlet reported that the two victims were found with gunshot and stab wounds. Detectives reportedly found spent cartridges, a bloody knife and blood-soaked clothing at the scene.

Derrick Green was arrested by SWAT officers Wednesday night after leaving the home before law enforcement arrived, Columbus police said. Franklin County Municipal Court records show Derrick Green's arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.