Demolition crews preparing to implode massive smokestacks at former Cheswick power plant in Springdale Borough

Demolition crews preparing to implode massive smokestacks at former Cheswick power plant in Springda

Demolition crews preparing to implode massive smokestacks at former Cheswick power plant in Springda

Demolition crews preparing to implode massive smokestacks at former Cheswick power plant in Springda

SPRINGDALE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- A major change is coming to the landscape of the Allegheny Valley.

Tomorrow morning, with a boom and a thud, the smokestacks of the former Cheswick Generating Station power plant will come down in a dual cloud of dust.

KDKA's John Shumway is here with a preview of what you need to know.

You won't be able to see them hit the ground, but from anywhere in the Cheswick and Springdale area, you'll see them fall.

Into the azure blue sky over Cheswick and Springdale, they've stood as community landmarks for five decades.

But what Controlled Demolition did to Three Rivers Stadium, they'll do to the Cheswick stacks tomorrow morning.

The black bunting around the base of the stacks is where CDI is preparing the detonation points.

"They've drilled hundreds of holes in it. which is what I put small dynamite charges in, and when those charges go off. it's like taking a wedge out of a tree, and then it falls over," said Sam Miller with Charah Solutions.

Miller has been around the plant since 2009.

"I was operations and maintenance manager when it shut down, and I stayed on with Charah for decommissioning," Miller said.

These stacks kiss the sky at heights rivaling skyscrapers from Downtown Pittsburgh. The taller of the towers is 750' high and the smaller stack is 552'.

Both with topple and be contained into the plant's old coal storage area.

"We'll spray it all down with water to control some of the dust from the clay," Miller said.

But he says there will still be dust.

"If everything works out in our favor, it'll just sort of linger here on site and settle out, but depending on which way to winds blow, and there will be some dust," Miller said.

As a result, some side streets will close tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

"Pittsburgh Street, the main drag up on the north side of the plant will close at 7 a.m.," Miller said.

Buses and all other traffic will be detoured.

"We plan on shooting the stacks at 8 am. Or as close to it as possible," Miller said.

After the stacks fall, it'll be time to clean the streets and they're not going to mess around, with crews expecting to have Pittsburgh Street back open by 8:30 a.m. and everything reopened by 10 a.m.

The area that will be closed will stretch from South Duquesne Avenue in Cheswick to Colfax Street in Springdale and if you want to just watch them fall, you'll be able to see them come down from anywhere outside the closure zone.

Once the stacks come down, the owners want to get the site cleared, and that's going to take a while before it's able to be sold.

The property is huge and it is along the riverfront, so the possibilities are only limited by the imagination and the money.