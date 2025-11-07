Delmont police and Westmoreland Food Bank to host food drive on Nov. 23

As benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, remain in limbo, many local organizations are stepping up to help their communities.

The Delmont Borough Police Department announced Friday that it was teaming up with the Westmoreland Food Bank to host a food drive on Nov. 23.

"It really does take a village to help raise a family and they are proof positive that that's what you need to do," said Jennifer Miller, the CEO of the Westmoreland Food Bank.

Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said since he started his career, finding ways to help and give back to the community has always been a priority.

"I love helping people and one of the things was, right away, what can I do to help?" Klobucar said.

Miller said the need right now is greater than ever.

"We had two pantries today run out of food because people were coming, because they've never had to use it before, because food stamps was enough. For every one meal that we're able to provide, food stamps provides nine. So, it really is taking the whole community and the whole area to help feed the people. Help feed their neighbors," Miller said.

Ed Washburn, a lifelong Delmont resident, has spent the last five years working to give back to the borough through his pantry box. Inside the box, he has non-perishable food items available for the community at any time. He said he fills it up with the help of others about three times a week.

"It was needed. It's what you're supposed to do," Washburn said.

Washburn also works to provide coats to those who may need one come winter.

"Last year, I think we gave away 144," Washburn said. "Somebody is in need. You might not see it, but they're there. So, help where you can help."

The food drive organized by the Delmont Borough Police Department will be held on Nov. 23 from 1-4 p.m.

Only non-perishable items will be accepted. Those include canned meats/fish, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese and boxed meal/side dish kits, etc.

"This effort meant so much to us when we launched our first food drive partnership in 2020 with Westmoreland Food Bank, and we are so excited to bring it back this year and help out the community we serve. We encourage all of our neighbors to join us in helping to fight food insecurities in Westmoreland County," Klobucar said.

There will also be a donation box set up at the Light Up Delmont event on Nov. 22 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.