Over-55 community in Delmont raises concerns about land rent increase

Cloverleaf Estates East in Delmont is an over-55 community of about 390 single-floor manufactured homes for many people living on a fixed income.

It's managed and operated by the Sampson Morris Group in Monroeville, and back in July, the management company sent out a letter that shocked many in this community.

"We got a letter saying that the land rent was going to increase to $600 a month, and it used to be $454 that included the sewage; now it's going to be $600 plus the $74 for the sewage. It works out to a 24% increase," said Joan Stuchul, a Cloverleaf resident.

Of the dozen or so residents KDKA-TV spoke with on Tuesday, they all said they can understand and handle a small annual increase of around 4% or 5%, but they say that a 24% jump like this will be too much for many of them to afford.

And what is the 24% increase in land rent going to fund? The letter says operating costs, but many aren't buying that.

"We cut our own grass. We shovel our own sidewalks. We make repairs if the lamppost falls down," Stuchul said. "We do everything on our property, and the only thing they take care of is the common land. And they take in close to $3 million a year in land rent."

KDKA-TV reached out twice to the Sampson Morris Group to comment on this story, but did not hear back on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cloverleaf residents said they're supporting a new law that is nearing passage in Harrisburg that would prevent such a large increase like this from happening. House Bill 1250 is an act that would amend the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act of 1976 and would provide for a disclosure of fees and reasonable increases in rent and fees.

"We want to see the bill pass so that the communities such as Cloverleaf have a cap on how much per year they can increase the land," said Stuchul.

Residents at Cloverleaf say they do have a meeting on Wednesday with their state representative, Jill Cooper, and while she will be there to talk about senior issues, they do plan to talk with her about this land rent increase and what may be done with House Bill 1250.