Delivery man punches, pistol-whips another delivery driver, Pittsburgh police say

A delivery person is accused of attacking another delivery driver over the weekend in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said they identified the suspect in the attack, which happened on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was assaulted and pistol-whipped while delivering a package on Parkview Avenue. Police said it appears to have "stemmed from a road rage/parking incident on the street."

Video from the home on Parkview Avenue shows what appears to have started over a heated exchange about honking between the two delivery drivers. When the victim bends down to place the package at the home, the video shows the suspect striking him and knocking him to the ground, hitting him repeatedly.

The victim tries fighting back by kicking before the suspect walks away, according to the video. The victim then gathers himself and walks over to the sidewalk to get the suspect's information.

"Let me get that license plate," he can be heard saying on the video.

Edward Paras, who lives next to the home where the attack happened, said the assault continued off the porch.

"Went back to his car and got a gun and beat him across the face with it," Paras said.

Police said the victim is an Amazon delivery driver. Police have identified the suspect, but they don't know which company he delivers for. It was not immediately clear if the driver was arrested or if he was charged.